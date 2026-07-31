CHINA / DIPLOMACY
China firmly supports Cuba on safeguarding national sovereignty, urges US to stop threatening Cuba with force: FM
By Global Times Published: Jul 31, 2026 04:05 PM
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs


The US should immediately stop threatening Cuba with force and cease all forms of unilateral blockade and sanctions against Cuba, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press conference on Friday, in response to media inquiries over recent reports that the US has examined a range of options for possible military action against Cuba.

"We have noted relevant reports. China has stated its position on related issues on multiple occasions," said Mao. 

The spokesperson noted that China will continue to firmly support Cuba in safeguarding national sovereignty and opposing foreign interference, and work with all parties to uphold international fairness and justice.


Global Times 


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