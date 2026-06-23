CHINA / DIPLOMACY
China and India's communication channels on border-related issues remain open; both sides prepare for 25th round of talks: Chinese FM spokesperson
By Global Times Published: Jun 23, 2026 05:27 PM
Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun


China and India have maintained overall stability along their border, and communication channels on border-related issues remain open, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday, adding that both sides are actively implementing the consensus reached at the 24th Round of Talks Between the Special Representatives of China and India on the Boundary Question and are earnestly preparing for the 25th round of talks. 

At the Tuesday press conference, a reporter noted that Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in New Delhi that China and India should speed up the restoration of dialogue mechanisms. The reporter asked the spokesperson to elaborate on which dialogues China hopes to restore and whether the two sides reached an agreement on the next round of talks between the special representatives. 

Guo noted that Wang is attending the 16th Meeting of BRICS High Representatives for Security Issues on National Security in New Delhi, India. During the event, Wang met with India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and China has already released relevant information on the meeting.

Global Times
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