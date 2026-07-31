Those who pursue 'Taiwan independence' will find themselves in the crosshairs

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

Recently, reports claiming that the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) built "full-scale replicas of key 'government facilities' of Taiwan" at a remote test site have quickly gained traction, leaving the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on pins and needles. China's Ministry of National Defense did not deny the reports, instead responding that the PLA has always adhered to combat-oriented training, honing its capabilities to defeat adversaries and win battles and that it remains "ready for combat at all times and is prepared to fight whenever called upon." Rich in implication, this response was succinctly summarized by many netizens as: The PLA's sights are set squarely on "Taiwan independence" at all times - so what?Constructing full-scale replicas of key targets for practical drills is a common practice across global military training systems. Militaries worldwide, including the US Armed Forces, operate similar training facilities designed to replicate real combat scenarios as cost-effectively as possible. There is nothing to be surprised about when the PLA creates various simulated targets to meet the needs of its combat-oriented training. Rather than speculating over whether the PLA has indeed built "replicas of key buildings," it is far more pertinent to recognize a fundamental reality: Proponents of "Taiwan independence" have nowhere to run, nor will any "rescuers" ever arrive. One does not need to scrutinize satellite imagery to see this; it is plain for all to see.As for the "revelations" by foreign media, the fact that some within the DPP authorities are "in a panic" is exactly as it should be. Whoever engages in separatist activities lives under a constant Sword of Damocles. Ordinary citizens have no reason whatsoever to worry about the PLA's routine exercises; only those with a guilty conscience interpret these drills time and again as a "doomsday alarm," turning themselves into skittish birds at the mere twang of a bow. This only underscores the fierce appearance yet weak core of the "Taiwan independence" separatists.The separatists know full well who the PLA's combat drills are aimed at. Unwilling to accept their inevitable defeat, they are determined to bind the public on the island of Taiwan to their war chariot. Thus, every wave of internal panic among these separatists has manifested as a series of political maneuvers: hyping up threats, stoking fear, and demanding money. Even as they manufacture panic on the island, they repeatedly pour the hard-earned money of the public into the bottomless pit of "seeking independence through military force." By treating the Taiwan public as hostages and bargaining chips, these operations are steadily eroding the island's sense of security, triggering mounting skepticism and resistance.Saturday marks the 99th anniversary of the founding of the PLA. A stern warning is hereby served to those diehard "Taiwan independence" separatists: The higher they jump, the harder they fall. Not only are they constantly in the PLA's crosshairs, but they are also destined to face the reckoning of history - there will be no escape for them.