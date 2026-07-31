Chinese business delegation visits US after bilateral trade video call; US urged to show sincerity amid recent moves: expert

China US Photo: VCG

A Chinese business delegation, many of whose participants are known as "new trio" or "next new three" industries' enterprises, is currently visiting the US to advance commercial cooperation and implement the consensus reached between the two countries' leaders at the Beijing meeting. However, Chinese experts warned that a series of recent US suppression moves targeting China are still continuing, and urged the US side to show sincerity and meet the Chinese side halfway.Invited by the US-China Business Council, the delegation, led by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), is scheduled to hold more than 10 business-matching events in Washington, Utah, Illinois and other locations. A total of 22 Chinese companies from key sectors will meet with US firms and institutions including Cargill, Visa and 3M, Yang Fan, a spokesperson for the CCPIT, said on Friday at a press conference.Yang noted that the delegation features leading "new trio" enterprises - electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries and photovoltaic products - in green transition, such as Gotion High-tech Co, which specializes in power battery for new-energy vehicles, and Unilumin Group Co.Firms such as Flexolinkai, a developer specializing in non-invasive brain-computer interface (BCI) and Imars Vision (Beijing) Education Technology Co are known as "next new three" enterprises - artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and innovative medicines, the spokesperson said.The visit aims to introduce China's high-quality development and high-level opening-up measures while promoting deeper people-to-people and commercial exchanges, Yang said.Yang briefed that these bilateral flows have shown steady growth in the first half of the year. Nearly 2,000 Chinese companies have already participated in 87 US exhibitions under CCPIT-approved projects this year.On the multilateral front, Yang noted that Chinese and US representatives jointly proposed an Asia-Pacific Supply Chain Cooperation Platform at the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) meeting in Bangkok earlier this month, which integrated the US' existing achievements in supply chain resilience tools with the practices of the China International Supply Chain Expo, focusing on the development of practical supply chain tools and platforms."It represented a concrete effort by the Chinese and US business communities to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state during their meeting in Beijing this May," said Yang.These positive interactions came against a backdrop of recent US moves targeting various sectors of China. Experts urged the US side to show sincerity and meet China halfway to maintain stable, healthy bilateral economic ties.The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Tuesday updated its Covered List to ban imports of foreign-produced advanced robotic devices and connected power inverters, citing national security risks. Foreign media said the move effectively bars Chinese-made robotic models from the US market and forms part of broader restrictions."Recent US policies, including those from the FCC, have significantly disrupted normal commercial activities and damaged mutual trust," Zhou Mi, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, told the Global Times on Friday.Zhou urged the US side to translate high-level statements into concrete actions and establish better inter-agency coordination to create a more predictable environment for businesses. Existing dialogue mechanisms, he said, remain useful for reviewing progress, clarifying concerns and preparing the ground for higher-level engagement.On Thursday, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also China's lead person for China-US economic and trade affairs, held a video call with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The Chinese side expressed serious concern over the recent economic and trade restrictions imposed by the US on China, according to the Xinhua News Agency.The report said that the two sides held candid, in-depth and constructive exchanges on implementing the important consensus reached between the two heads of state at their meeting in Beijing, and on maintaining stable economic and trade relations, expanding practical cooperation, and properly addressing each other's concerns in the next stage."The China-US economic and trade consultation mechanism also serves to review each side's existing actions. It allows both parties to further highlight their current concerns and share views on the other's ongoing measures, potentially creating favorable conditions for higher-level dialogues and meetings in the future," said Zhou.Chinese officials and business leaders emphasized that sustained communication and practical cooperation remain essential for the healthy development of China-US economic ties.