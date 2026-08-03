7 detained and fined, officials disciplined after assault of bus driver at Sayram Lake scenic area in Xinjiang

A view of Sayram Lake Scenic Area in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Photo: VCG

Seven staff members at the Sayram Lake Scenic Area have been put to 10 to 15 days of administrative detention and fined 1,000 yuan ($148) each for assaulting a tour bus driver, according to a report released on Monday by a joint task force formed by the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and the Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, which is under jurisdiction of Xinjiang. The report also announced disciplinary action against the responsible government departments and officials, including dismissals and Party disciplinary measures.The investigation by local public security authorities found that the incident, which took place on July 23, began when a scenic area staff member got into a dispute with the driver, surnamed Wang, of a Xinjiang-based tourist transport company during ticket inspection. The two then became involved in a physical confrontation, after which six other scenic area staff members joined the assault, leaving Wang with minor injuries.Following the incident, authorities in the Xinjiang region and Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture established a joint task force to conduct a comprehensive investigation and oversee rectification efforts at the Sayram Lake Scenic Area. The report said the responsible departments and individuals were held accountable in accordance with Party discipline, administrative regulations and the law.In addition to the administrative detentions and fines imposed on the seven scenic area staff members, the report said a number of executives of the scenic area's operating company and management officials were disciplined or removed from their posts for failing to fulfill their management and safety responsibilities, while the scenic area's administrative committee was ordered to conduct a thorough self-review and was publicly criticized.The report also announced changes to the scenic area's self-driving service fee policy in response to public concerns. Beginning August 20, the fee will be charged per vehicle instead of per person after the pricing adjustment is filed with the relevant authorities. During the transition period from Saturday (August 4) to August 19, a temporary rate of 30 yuan per person will apply while the ticketing system is upgraded, according to the report.Global Times