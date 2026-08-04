Chinese online platforms remove more than 13,300 AI-manipulated videos that distort film and TV works

Illustration: Liu Xiangya/ GT

Several major online audio-visual platforms announced on Tuesday they have removed more than 13,300 artificial intelligence (AI)-manipulated videos that distort classic film and television works and took action against over 30 accounts as part of a crackdown on AI-altered content violations in July, China Central Television reported on Tuesday, citing the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA).In accordance with the work arrangements of the NRTA, the special campaign launched in January 2026 to address AI-manipulated videos has achieved tangible results. Starting February 1, efforts to regulate AI-manipulated videos continued under a regular and institutionalized long-term governance framework to consolidate the campaign’s achievements.The NRTA has directed major online video platforms to strengthen oversight, remove illegal, AI-altered content that distorts classic film and television works, including those based on the Four Great Classical Novels, historical themes, revolutionary themes, and stories featuring exemplary figures. The platforms are also required to remove various types of harmful cult animation, continuing efforts to foster a healthy online audio-visual ecosystem.Global Times