Guizhou rafting attraction ordered to suspend operation over suggestive ‘female companion’ service

Photo: Screenshot from Sina Weibo

A rafting service operator at a park in Southwest China’s Guizhou Province was ordered by local authorities to suspend operations for “rectification” with a joint investigation launched after the service had been advertised offering female companions who can kiss and hug with customers, Chengdu Economic Daily reported.Reported widely last week, the female companion service was offered by Luobei River Drifting, a popular rafting attraction in Guizhou beginning this summer. The rafting route, known for its thrilling rapids, lasts between 1.5 and 4 hours and covers up to 12.5 kilometers. Tickets cost up to 238 yuan ($35) per person, according to media reports.Recently, several online users have alleged that the scenic area was offering a controversial “companion rafting” service, with staff reportedly promoting a 1,988-yuan package that included physical contact and saying additional services could be negotiated with the female companions.According to a statement released on July 31 by the joint investigation group in Guiding county, Guizhou, following media reports on July 30 about the rafting companion service in the county, local authorities formed a joint investigation team involving tourism, police, and market regulators to conduct an immediate probe.An investigation found that the rafting operator had signed a cooperation agreement with a customer service company to jointly develop a summer rafting tourism product. During implementation, the relevant companies involved failed to strictly follow the terms of the contract and provided companion rafting services, resulting in negative social impacts, according to the statement.At present, the rafting operator has been ordered to suspend operations for rectification. Further actions will be taken in accordance with laws and regulations based on the police investigation results, the statement said.Global Times