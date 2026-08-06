CHINA / DIPLOMACY
China firmly opposes US moves blocking normal cooperation between Argentine firms and Huawei: embassy
By Global Times Published: Aug 06, 2026 08:48 AM
Huawei Photo: VCG

Huawei Photo: VCG

China firmly opposes the recent moves of the US Embassy in Argentina, which has deliberately hyped up the "China threat theory," generalized the concept of national security, and blatantly obstructed Argentine enterprises from conducting normal cooperation with China's Huawei by revoking visas, Chinese embassy in Argentina said on Thursday.

Such practices fully reflect the arrogance and prejudice of the US side, constitute a serious disrespect for the sovereignty of other countries, and seriously undermine the principles of the free market, the embassy said.

The embassy said the US has always touted democratic values and freedom, yet it cannot tolerate the normal survival and development of a foreign private enterprise in a third country, fully exposing its hypocritical nature. "We urge the US side to correct its perception of China and stop its hegemonic acts and political manipulation," it noted.

Global Times

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