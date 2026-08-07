Photo: Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has resorted to blocking the Chinese mainland's "Taiwan youth e-home" service platform under pretexts that are nothing but separatist rhetoric. In fact, the very act of blocking only proves that the platform meets the needs of young people in the Taiwan region and strikes a raw nerve with the DPP authorities, Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said on Friday.Chen's remarks were made in response to a question regarding the DPP's move to prevent Taiwan compatriots from accessing the platform and their claims that the platform poses risks of personal data leakage and operates as a tool for waging public opinion and psychological warfare."Taiwan youth e-home" service platform is a public-welfare comprehensive service platform tailored for young people in Taiwan. It is designed to meet the needs of young Taiwan residents who come to the mainland for exchanges and development, and offers a full range of information services covering exchanges, studies, internships and employment. Since its launch, the platform has been well received and recognized by people across Taiwan, especially young generations on the island, Chen said.Chen said turning a blind eye to the aspirations and needs of Taiwan's young people for cross-Straits exchanges and development, the DPP authorities have openly threatened to block the platform under pretexts including personal information leakage, united front tactics. All these excuses are nothing but "Taiwan independence" rhetoric, he added.The spokesperson asked, "Does giving Taiwan youth one more opportunity count as 'united front tactics?' Does letting Taiwan youth make their own comparisons count as a 'risk?'"In fact, the DPP authorities' blockage only serves as further proof that the platform responds to Taiwan youth's demands and strikes home where the DPP authorities hurt most. Acting perversely against the popular trend, the DPP authorities have ordered relevant parties to block the website address and shield the webpage. Nevertheless, they can never bar young people in Taiwan from pursuing opportunities and development, nor can they shut the door that the platform represents in the hearts of people on both sides of the Taiwan Straits.The Chinese mainland's 15th Five-Year Plan has gotten off to a solid start with a good beginning, and high-quality development holds vast opportunities. It is a fertile ground for young Taiwan residents to pursue exchanges, studies, employment, and entrepreneurship, he said."We always uphold the principle that 'both sides of the Taiwan Straits belong to one and the same China,' and we will continue to create better conditions and provide more convenience for young Taiwan people to pursue and realize their dreams on the mainland," said Chen, adding "We welcome Taiwan youth to make active use of the platform to feel the warmth of home, and to experience services that are getting better and better."Global Times