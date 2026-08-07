Japan's right-wing gambling with future of over 100 million Japanese people by clamoring for 'nuclear option': Chinese FM

People holding signs attend a protest rally in front of the National Diet Building in Tokyo, Japan, July 10, 2026. A large number of Japanese citizens gathered in front of the National Diet Building in Tokyo on Friday evening to protest a series of dangerous policies and bills recently promoted by the government of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Photo: Xinhua

Recent moves by those running the Japanese government to clamor for "nuclear option" and seek to violate the three non-nuclear principles only reveal Japanese right-wing forces' inflating political and military ambitions, who are gambling with the future of over 100 million Japanese people, Lin Jian, a spokesperson for Chinese Foreign Ministry, said on Friday.Lin made the remarks when asked to comment on a recent survey conducted by the Japan Association for Public Opinion Research showing that 76 percent of people in Japan support upholding the country's three non-nuclear principles of not producing, possessing or allowing nuclear weapons on its territory. The survey also found that 77 percent believe Japan should not pursue nuclear sharing, an arrangement under which the US would station nuclear weapons in Japan."The fact that nearly 80 percent of people in Japan support upholding the three non-nuclear principles and oppose nuclear sharing speaks to the Japanese public's overwhelming and clear-cut opposition to possessing nuclear weapons. It also reflects how much the Japanese public cherishes peace and prosperity which has not come easy," Lin said.The will of the people must not be defied, Lin said, adding that the Japanese authorities should listen to the call of the people, fulfill its obligation under international law of not accepting, producing, possessing or proliferating nuclear weapons, stop playing with fire on the issue of nuclear weapons, and not repeat the wrong path of miscalculating historical trend and acting against the people's will for peace.Global Times