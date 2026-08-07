Woman survives plunge from 18th floor after argument with boyfriend

Xiaoyi who is hospitalized Photo: Screenshot from media reports

A 20-year-old woman survived a fall from the 18th floor following an argument with her boyfriend after her fall was cushioned by trees, according to domestic media outlets.The woman Xiaoyi (pseudonym) hails from Southwest China's Yunnan Province and lives in Jiaxing, East China's Zhejiang Province. Her family alleges her boyfriend played a role in the incident, adding that she suffered violence and coercive control throughout her two-year romantic relationship with her boyfriend.Li said Xiaoyi jumped after discovering her boyfriend was cheating and proposed a breakup, which triggered a fierce quarrel, and that the boyfriend locked all the doors from the inside, domestic media outlet Dahe Daily reported."She said she was completely broken down and desperate, and just like that, in an instant, she jumped,"Li recalled, saying that the incident occurred at around 4:15 am.Li also said that Xiaoyi and her boyfriend had known each other for about two years, and they frequently argued, so much so that the local police had even mediated between them on multiple occasions.Though she survived the fall, Xiaoyi suffered serious injuries with severe damage to her internal organs and skeletal system. She remained comatose for a week after being hospitalized and has since regained full consciousness and gave a statement to the police, Dahe Daily reported.Looking back now, Xiaoyi said she deeply regrets her decision to jump, adding that she should not have argued that day, let alone acted impulsively and done something so foolish, reported Jiupai News, affiliated with the Changjiang Daily.According to Li, the boyfriend only paid more than 20,000 yuan ($2,946) in medical bills on the day of the accident, and he denied any responsibility for what had happened later, claiming "let the police sort everything out." In addition, he demanded Xiaoyi pay back over 10,000 yuan he spent during their relationship, Sichuan Daily reported.Citing Sun Shunfa, a lawyer from Haoda Law Firm in Southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sichuan Daily reported that the boyfriend may be required to bear a portion of the civil compensation liability, but would not be primarily responsible.Sun also noted that if the police investigation determines that the man had engaged in unlawful detention or deprivation of personal liberty before the incident, and if Xiaoyi is ultimately assessed as having suffered severe injuries, the boyfriend could face criminal penalties.Global Times