Sichuan scenic spot recruits 'wildman' performers, requiring swimming skills and wordless grunts

Photo: Screenshot from media reports

A rafting resort in Southwest China's Sichuan Province is recruiting "wildman" performers who can swim and enjoy "raw food," Beijing Daily reported, noting that the job has a ban on verbal human communication during performances.The Qingxi river scenic spot in Luzhou, Sichuan, recently released a recruitment notice online seeking "wildman" performers, with the work tenure running from June through August.The job description said that performers must patrol the scenic zone in primitive costumes and occasionally put on abstract dance routines. Candidates are also expected to deliver playful, quirky acts and engage interactively with tourists, with a daily pay of 300 yuan ($44) offered for the role, read the notice.A staff member at the scenic spot explained that since the work takes place in and around the river waterways, the ability to swim is listed as an essential requirement. The site has taken multiple safety measures for performers, including requiring them to wear life belts while on duty and positioning safety attendants along the rafting routes. As an additional safety measure, all performances will also be staged in calmer, shallower river sections.The staff member also clarified that the "raw food" mentioned in the recruitment criteria actually refers specifically to fruit, not raw meat as some netizens had assumed.Performers are encouraged to interact with visitors through wordless grunts and howls, though verbal communication is permitted for emergencies such as tourists asking for directions.The posting additionally noted ideal applicants should possess an offbeat personality and be free of star baggage.Beijing Daily reported that the attraction plans to hire three recruits for the position, with food and accommodation fully covered. The staff member said they have received more than 1,000 resumes to date, adding that to enable more candidates to take part, the position is being offered on a rotating weekly basis in shifts.The sport had previously run a season of "wildman" activities last year, Beijing Daily reported. According to the staff member, the initial motivation behind launching both the role and the event was not only to enhance the visitor experience but also to boost the site's marketing appeal and generate online buzz.Global Times