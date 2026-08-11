Chinese FM spokesperson responds to judicial proceedings of two Japanese nationals detained in Dalian

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

When asked about the progress of the judicial proceedings regarding two Japanese nationals detained in Dalian, Liaoning Province in May for suspicion of smuggling products subject to import and export controls, and to confirm media reports that several more Japanese senior executives of Japanese companies have been detained in similar cases, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday that "We have responded to relevant question before. Competent Chinese authorities handle illegal acts and criminal offences in accordance with the law."Global Times