Chinese shipping company set to launch regular Arctic service

The first cargo ship of the China-Europe Arctic Express berths at Ningbo Zhoushan Port in East China's Zhejiang Province on December 6, 2025. Photo: VCG

A Chinese shipping company is set to launch a regular container service to Europe via Russia's Northern Sea Route, probably this week, with eight weekly sailings planned during this year's Arctic navigation season - part of a broader push by Chinese carriers to move Arctic shipping from sporadic voyages toward larger-scale and more regular commercial operations.The service is expected to add a faster supplementary corridor for Eurasian trade, shortening voyages between Chinese ports and key Baltic gateways by nearly one-third, as businesses seek more diversified and resilient supply chains amid rising risks along traditional maritime routes, industry analysts said.Sea Legend Shipping is launching its 2026 China-Europe Arctic Express, or CAX, service this month. According to the company's published schedule, the service will run eight fixed weekly sailings from August 15 through October 3, using seven vessels and targeting transit times of around 20 to 22 days, according to media reports.Unlike previous Arctic container voyages that were largely arranged as individual sailings, the new service has fixed departure dates, dedicated vessel deployment and a planned transit time, effectively putting the commercial repeatability of Arctic container shipping to the test, analysts said.From a single-voyage test in 2025 to regular weekly sailings during the 2026 Arctic navigation window, CAX is entering a much broader test of commercial operations. Chinese experts said the start of regular services carries multiple implications, from diversifying shipping routes and reducing exposure to geopolitical risks, to supporting regional trade cooperation and economic development.The new service will consolidate cargo from multiple Chinese ports before calling at Ningbo-Zhoushan Port and sailing for Felixstowe in the UK, with connections to other European ports including Rotterdam, Netherlands, Wilhelmshaven in Germany, and Poland's Gdynia, according to an article published by Chinese maritime industry portal CNSS.According to media report, Sea Legend has deployed seven container vessels ranging from 1,384 to 4,890 twenty-foot equivalent units, or TEUs. The first sailing is to be operated by the Dubai Tower, which had originally been scheduled to leave Ningbo on August 15 and due to arrive at Felixstowe on September 7, according to the company's published CAX schedule.Russia's state atomic energy corporation Rosatom has issued permits for seven Sea Legend vessels to transit the Northern Sea Route, RT reported on August 8, citing Rosatom CEO Aleksey Likhachev.Traditional shipping routes still hold advantages in capacity, infrastructure and established networks, but rising geopolitical tensions have pushed up fuel and operating costs on some corridors, while tighter control over key ports has added to concerns over global shipping security, said Hu Qimu, a professor at the Maritime Silk Road Institute of Huaqiao University."Against this backdrop, developing alternative corridors and building a more diversified shipping network have become an increasingly necessary choice," Hu told the Global Times on Tuesday.Growing trade between East Asia and Europe is providing another source of momentum. As a rising share of China's exports consists of higher-value advanced manufactured products, new Eurasian transport corridors have a stronger cargo base on which to develop, Jian Junbo, director of the Center for China-Europe Relations at Fudan University's Institute of International Studies, told the Global Times.The Arctic's naturally low temperatures can also be suitable for the transport of certain high-value goods, including photovoltaic products, energy-storage equipment and precision electromechanical products, helping reduce some temperature-related transport risks.According to the CNSS report, Sea Legend has said the route targets cargo including lithium batteries, photovoltaic products, new-energy vehicle components and cross-border e-commerce goods - time-sensitive, higher-value products for which delivery times and inventory turnover can carry considerably greater economic weight than for low-value, time-insensitive bulk cargo.The appeal of the Arctic route also lies in its shorter transit time, Jian said. A shorter voyage can reduce overall logistics costs, improve cargo turnover, shorten delivery cycles and allow companies to organize production and supply chains more efficiently.Industry calculations cited by CNSS estimate that the route can shorten the sailing distance on some Northeast Asia-Northern Europe services by about 30 percent to 40 percent compared with conventional maritime routes via the Suez Canal or the Cape of Good Hope.Sea Legend tested the viability of faster Arctic shipping with a single voyage last year. Its vessel the Istanbul Bridge departed Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in September 2025 and reached Felixstowe in about 20 days, despite reducing speed due to severe weather in the Norwegian Sea. The vessel carried mainly new-energy vehicles, lithium batteries and photovoltaic products, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The expansion goes beyond Sea Legend. China's first batch of Arctic sailings for 2026 involves six carriers, including NewNew Shipping, Ningbo Hongkun Shipping, Dalian Trawind Shipping, Tianjin Yueqian Shipping and Shanghai Dahua Shipping, deploying container ships, dry-bulk carriers and multipurpose vessels during the summer navigation window, according to the China Shipowners' Association.Despite the progress, the larger-scale development of Arctic shipping still faces constraints, including a seasonal navigation window, relatively limited container capacity and less-developed support infrastructure. But experts said its broader value lies not in matching the scale of traditional routes, but in adding another option to an increasingly complex global logistics network.Tech Times highlighted that the key difference in 2026 is Sea Legend's plan for eight consecutive weekly departures, which could help build the operational experience and booking confidence that a single voyage cannot provide.