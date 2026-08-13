The world is big enough for the C919 to fly alongside Boeing and Airbus

Air China flight CA723 takes off from the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, on August 12, 2026. China launched the first international route featuring its homegrown C919 aircraft, connecting Beijing with Ulaanbaatar, capital of Mongolia. Photo: VCG

On August 12, as Air China Flight CA723 touched down smoothly in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia, the C919 completed its first international commercial flight, marking a new phase in the regular international operations of China's domestically developed large passenger aircraft.The development quickly drew massive international media attention. Many foreign media outlets measured the progress of China's large jet against Boeing and Airbus; some even put the comparison in their headlines, wondering if it could "challenge the aviation duopoly."However, viewing the C919 solely through the lens of "challenge" is far too narrow‑minded. The rationale behind China's large aircraft is simple and can be summed up in two words: market demand. The C919 has a promising future that extends far beyond the "competitive arena."China is one of the world's largest civil aviation markets, with the demand for air travel continuing to grow. COMAC predicts that the global commercial aircraft fleet will top 50,000 units by 2044, more than double the size of the 2024 fleet. Of all new passenger jets to be delivered worldwide between 2025 and 2044, 74.59 percent will be single‑aisle jets.Currently, the global market for single-aisle commercial airliners in service remains dominated by Airbus and Boeing, which have long held a combined market share of over 90 percent. According to industry research reports, China will see an annual demand of roughly 300 narrow‑body airliners over the next 15 years.Against such a huge market pie, the C919's current production capacity can only cover a fraction of that demand. Clearly, the arrival of the C919 fills a gap in this fast‑expanding market. Zero‑sum competition - where one side gains at the other's expense - is not the logic here.The civil aviation market is a blue ocean. In 2023, shortly after the C919 completed its first commercial passenger flight, then-Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun publicly praised the C919 as a "good airplane," stating that "three providers in a growing global market of this size and scale should not be the most intimidating thought in the world," and that "for us to get overly anxious about that, I think it's a silly prospect." These are words of wisdom.The market is large enough to accommodate more participants, and healthy competition will only lead to more advanced aircraft, better service and more reasonable prices - ultimately benefiting both airlines and passengers. In recent years, while Chinese airlines have been actively introducing the C919, they have also placed orders for hundreds of Airbus aircraft and are advancing new collaborations with Boeing.The launch of international routes by the C919 is an inevitable outcome of the development of China's aviation industry and aviation market. Before the C919 "went global," China's regional aircraft had already accumulated solid operational experience overseas. The C909 has launched a total of 25 routes in countries such as Indonesia, Laos and Vietnam, connecting 28 cities. These overseas flight records have provided valuable experience for the C919's expansion into international markets.Ulaanbaatar is only the first stop. Quite a number of countries have voiced interest in the C919, and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is also advancing its airworthiness assessment for the jet. The continued development of China's aviation industry and aviation market dictates that the global expansion of domestically produced large aircraft is an inevitable trend. The world is big enough for the C919 to fly alongside Boeing and Airbus.