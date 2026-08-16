Chinese Embassy in Philippines raises 16 questions to rebut Teodoro’s baseless claims on Chinese workers

Photo: Chinese Embassy in the Philippines

China's embassy in the Philippines on Saturday questioned the arrest of Chinese workers at a steel mill, dismissing Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr.'s accusations as baseless and detailing cramped detentions and alleged photo staging during the raid.Spokesperson Ji Lingpeng made the remarks when asked to comment on claims by Teodoro, who attacked the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson's remarks as disinformation. Teodoro alleged that Chinese workers at the Sanjia Steel Plant were engaged in illegal activities in the Philippines, and claimed that officials from the Chinese Embassy had actively intervened in local law enforcement processes.Ji said that Teodoro's remarks are completely unfounded and distort the facts and turn black into white.In May this year, Teodoro instructed the Armed Forces of the Philippines to join the raid into the Sanjia Steel Plant and arrest unarmed Chinese workers. "Is Teodoro a national defense chief or a police chief? Why did he have a hand in the law enforcement operation? What is he up to? Is that part of his portfolio? " the spokesperson asked."If the plant violated environmental or other laws, why were the workers arrested instead of the people in charge? Why were only the Chinese workers arrested, while all the Filipino workers were released on the spot? Why were the Chinese workers even transported to Manila for detention by a military aircraft?" the spokesperson continued.According to the Chinese workers, employees at the plant only wore regular occupational protective workwear while on duty and had never worn personal protective equipment (PPE). On the day of the raid, a group of law enforcement personnel made three Chinese workers put on PPE and pose for photographs on site, and subsequently made a great deal of publicity out of that. They also claimed that only Chinese workers wear PPE in daily operation but Philippine workers don't, according to the embassy. "Isn't this framing and fishing expedition?" Ji said.The 70 detained Chinese workers were crammed into 5-square-meter cells. With an average of 13 people in such small space, sleep was impossible. The Philippine side also failed to make consular notification to the Chinese side or arrange consular visits in accordance with the bilateral consular agreement."Are these arrangements normal?" said the spokesperson.The Chinese Embassy immediately provided the Philippine side with copies of passports and valid work visa or permit of all the Chinese workers. "Why did the Philippine side neither provide any feedback nor release the workers? Why were they kept in detention for up to 32 days? What were they after?" Ji questioned.Teodoro claimed that there are no documents regarding the status of the Chinese workers when they are arrested and for him "it's a telltale sign of human trafficking." Ji questioned if this meets the legal definition of human trafficking under Philippine law and if all foreign workers employed at factories in the Philippines are required to carry their passports at all times.Who possesses the legal authority to determine law violations in the Philippines? The Defense Secretary or the judicial authorities? On May 28, the Philippine national prosecution authorities resolved the complaints against the Chinese workers. The resolution said in clear terms that all complaints of violation should be referred for further investigation and all 70 Chinese nationals are ordered to be released unless being detained for any other lawful causes, the spokesperson added."Yet Teodoro continues to accuse them of engaging in illegal activities in the Philippines. Does he respect the rule of law and the decisions of the judiciary?" the spokesperson asked.We fully respect the Philippines' judicial sovereignty and the lawful handling of cases by its relevant law-enforcement authorities, Ji said. If solid evidence proves a foreign national in violation of Philippine law, he or she shall be brought to justice in accordance with the law. The same is true in China. However, we firmly oppose any discriminatory or selective law enforcement campaigns targeting Chinese nationals by the Philippine side out of political considerations, per the embassy.Teodoro claimed that the Chinese Embassy officials actively intervened in local law enforcement processes. Anyone with a basic understanding of diplomacy knows that a fundamental responsibility of an embassy is to protect the safety and legitimate rights and interests of its nationals from infringement, the spokesperson said."Regardless of the reason a Chinese national is detained, the Chinese Embassy has the right and responsibility to conduct consular visits, provide consular protection, make demarches to relevant Philippine law-enforcement authorities to ensure humane, fair and just treatment of detained Chinese nationals," Ji said.Teodoro has recently spared no effort to stage anti-China activities. His real purpose is to destabilize and sabotage China-Philippines relations, pushing the Philippines to the forefront of confrontation with China, and create continued tensions and conflicts, all to serve his own ulterior political agenda. If his scheme succeeds, it is the fundamental interests of the two countries and their peoples that will suffer, Ji warned.The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced in June, prohibiting Teodoro and his spouse and child from entering the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macao, and not allowing organizations and individuals in China to engage in any transaction, cooperation or other activities with him and his spouse and child.The sanctions were made after Teodoro repeatedly made irresponsible remarks on China, which undermines China's legitimate interests and sabotages China-Philippines relations.Global Times