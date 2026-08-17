A small number of Chinese nationals injured in Indonesia earthquake; China ready to provide assistance based on Indonesia's needs: FM spokesperson

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin JianWhen asked about whether there were Chinese nationals affected in the Indonesia earthquake as the earthquake was felt in multiple regions, including several destinations popular among Chinese tourists, and whether China would advise Chinese citizens to temporarily avoid traveling to the quake-hit areas, Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said on Monday that it is learned that a small number of Chinese nationals were injured in the earthquake. The Chinese Consulate General in Denpasar, Indonesia has activated emergency response mechanism and is providing assistance to those injured.