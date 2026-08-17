A small number of Chinese nationals injured in Indonesia earthquake; China ready to provide assistance based on Indonesia's needs: FM spokesperson

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

When asked about whether there were Chinese nationals affected in the Indonesia earthquake as the earthquake was felt in multiple regions, including several destinations popular among Chinese tourists, and whether China would advise Chinese citizens to temporarily avoid traveling to the quake-hit areas, Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said on Monday that it is learned that a small number of Chinese nationals were injured in the earthquake. The Chinese Consulate General in Denpasar, Indonesia has activated emergency response mechanism and is providing assistance to those injured.When responding to another question asking what is China's comment on reports that a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck waters near Flores Island on August 15, killing dozens of people, and whether China would provide assistance to Indonesia, Lin said China is closely following the disaster situation. We express our deep condolences to the victims and extend our sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and those injured. China stands ready to provide assistance based on Indonesia's needs, Lin added.Global Times