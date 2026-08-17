‘China shock 3.0’? A new wave of ‘China dividends’ is on the way

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT

On August 17, China's National Bureau of Statistics released data showing that from January to July this year, the output of 3D printing equipment, lithium-ion batteries, and industrial robots rose by 52.3 percent, 40.2 percent, and 28.5 percent year-on-year, respectively. Meanwhile, during the first seven months, mechanical and electrical products accounted for 63.8 percent of China's total value of exports. In the first half of the year, knowledge-intensive services accounted for 53.5 percent of total service exports. These figures demonstrate that the strong momentum of China's technological innovation and advanced manufacturing is providing the world with a steady stream of innovation dividends and new opportunities for cooperation."Coincidentally," European media outlets have recently been keen to hype the so-called "China shock 3.0" narrative, warning that China's smart products could trigger a "third shock" to the world. The first two so-called "shocks" supposedly corresponded to China's integration into global industrial supply chains following its entry into the World Trade Organization (WTO), and the overseas expansion of the "new three" products - electric vehicles, lithium batteries, and photovoltaic products, which helped expand the green market. Yet the latest data, reflecting the strong global demand for China's new production capacity, has dealt a powerful blow to the factual basis of this narrative.Every major industrial leap made by China has been portrayed by some in the West as "squeezing out" industries in other countries. But the facts have provided a very different answer. China's accession to WTO brought greater production capacity and smoother trade channels to global markets, while the overseas expansion of its new-energy products lowered the costs of green development for countries around the world and injected vitality into global economic and trade activity. With each new wave of Chinese industrial upgrading, entirely new opportunities for win-win cooperation have emerged.In a sense, just as some Western commentators are beginning to drum up talk of "China shock 3.0," a new wave of "China dividends" is already on its way to the rest of the world. China's exports of consumer-grade 3D printing equipment have risen sharply in both volume and value. Thanks to their advantages in cost-effectiveness and adaptability, these products are substantially lowering the barriers to R&D and manufacturing for small and medium-sized enterprises and makers around the world. China's lithium battery industry is not only supporting the global transition to new energy, but also providing stable and reliable power solutions for AI computing centers, smart equipment, and energy-storage systems, meeting the explosive demand of the global digital and intelligent industries. Meanwhile, China's industrial robot production capacity and exports continue to expand steadily, with robots being sold to more than 100 countries and regions, helping traditional manufacturing industries around the world reduce costs, improve efficiency, and complete their transition toward intelligent manufacturing.The so-called "China shock" narrative is about how global productive forces can be allocated more fairly and efficiently. Those seeking to monopolize the dividends see a "shock," and those seeking broader access to technology see an "opportunity." History shows that China's development has never followed the old path of monopolizing gains or pursuing zero-sum competition. In the future, more facts will show that partnering with China means partnering with opportunity.