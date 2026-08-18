China and Jordan: a strategic partnership united by a shared vision for the future

Jordan's king Abdullah II speaks during an interview with Xinhua in Amman, Jordan, Aug. 5, 2026. (Royal Hashemite Court/Handout via Xinhua)

His Majesty King Abdullah II's state visit to the People's Republic of China reflects the strength of China-Jordan relations and the depth of political coordination, economic cooperation and cultural exchange. Planned meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and senior Chinese officials will open a new window on a partnership built on a history of mutual trust and respect and looking steadily toward the future.The Jordanian and Chinese leaderships share a vision that believes in dialogue as a means to resolve differences and in cooperation as the foundation for achieving development and stability. Both countries are committed to respecting the sovereignty of nations and their national choices, supporting multilateral action and expanding areas of understanding. This convergence has contributed to building a balanced relationship based not only on immediate interests but also on a shared understanding of the importance of peace, development and communication between peoples.His Majesty King Abdullah II's vision, based on moderation, peacebuilding and achieving comprehensive development, aligns with President Xi's vision, which calls for cooperation, mutual benefit and building a shared future for humanity. Both sides proceed from the conviction that stability is linked to the prosperity of societies, and that successful international partnerships are what transform political understanding into development opportunities that positively impact the lives of citizens.This convergence is evident in the two countries' support for political solutions and the peaceful settlement of conflicts. They also share a commitment to achieving just peace in the Middle East, foremost among which is resolving the Palestinian issue based on international law, thereby consolidating security and stability and opening up development prospects for the peoples of the region.Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1977, Jordan and China have maintained a steadily increasing trajectory of cooperation, culminating in a strategic partnership that has strengthened political dialogue and expanded areas of joint action. Jordan's geographical location, stability and regional role give this relationship particular importance for China, while China represents for Jordan an international and economic partner with extensive development and technological experience.The figures reflect the strength of the economic relationship, with trade volume reaching approximately $5.37 billion in 2024. Jordanian exports to China include potash, phosphates and chemical products, while the Chinese market provides Jordan with vehicles, machinery, textiles, iron products and various manufactured goods. This exchange embodies the complementarity of economic potential and the expanding ties between private sector institutions in both countries.The participation of an economic ministerial delegation and meetings with representatives of Chinese companies add a practical dimension to the visit, given the diverse areas of cooperation, which include industry, energy, transportation, infrastructure, technology and logistics. These areas align with Jordan's vision for economic modernization and intersect with Chinese expertise in investment, production, innovation and trade integration.Opportunities for cooperation are prominent in the electrical and electronic industries, vehicle components, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, food industries and specialized fertilizers. Furthermore, Jordan's resources of potash, phosphate and bromine provide a strong foundation for joint manufacturing projects, linking Chinese industrial expertise with the Kingdom's natural and human advantages.In the energy and water sectors, Jordan's priorities complement China's technological capabilities in solar energy, electricity storage, smart grids, water desalination and resource management. Cooperation extends to artificial intelligence, cloud computing, e-commerce and smart cities - sectors that reflect both countries' aspirations for a more innovative and competitive economy.Aqaba, with its port and economic and logistics zones, serves as a vital link between Asia and regional markets. Jordan's free trade agreements provide Chinese companies with access to regional and international markets, while the Chinese market offers opportunities for Jordanian products, including pharmaceuticals, Dead Sea products, dates, olive oil, processed foods and digital services.The relationship extends beyond politics and economics; educational, cultural and tourism cooperation has fostered closer ties between the two peoples. University scholarships, researcher exchanges, Arabic and Chinese language instruction, and collaboration in water, energy and smart agriculture demonstrate the profound human and intellectual dimensions of this partnership.His Majesty's visit marks a new milestone in China-Jordan relations, underscoring the commitment of both leaderships to expanding a partnership that combines political moderation with developmental aspirations, linking Jordan's stability and strategic location with China's economic and technological capabilities. This partnership, built on respect, trust and mutual benefit, offers a positive model for international relations where shared interests expand, and where development, peace and cultural exchange remain strong bridges between the two countries and their peoples.The author is a professor of strategic studies at Al-Hussein Bin Talal University. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn