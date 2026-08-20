Revolutionary leader remembered through six decades of friendship

Alberto Blanco Silva, Cuban Ambassador to China, gives opening remarks at the commemoration in Beijing on August 13, 2026. Photo: Dong Feng/GT

The Embassy of the Republic of Cuba in China hosted a commemorating session in Beijing on August 13 to mark the centennial of the birth of the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro Ruz. The event is not only about remembering an individual leader, but revisiting a decades-old relationship.Delegates' speeches evaluated Fidel's role in promoting Cuba-China ties, especially when Cuba became the first Latin American and Caribbean country to establish diplomatic relations with China.Alberto Blanco Silva, Cuban Ambassador to China, said in his opening remarks that the revolutionary leader is a figure whose influence transcends borders, time, generations, and ideologies.Blanco noted that Fidel's life was devoted to Cuba's independence, social justice, solidarity among people, Latin American and Caribbean integration, and Global South, the socialist cause, and a more just and equitable international order.Ambassador Blanco said that from Fidel, "we learned to practice solidarity through deeds, not merely beautiful words; to remain steadfast in the face of adversity and prudent in victory." For decades, Fidel's voice was echoed among developing countries, Blanco said, adding that Fidel promoted transformations that changed the course of Cuba's history.Blanco also regarded Fidel as a statesman with a universal vision. Recalling the South Summit held in Havana, Cuba, in 2000, Ambassador Blanco quoted Fidel, saying "Globalization is an objective reality, which reveals our conditions as passengers abroad the same vessel - this planet inhabited by us all."With this metaphor, Fidel illustrated the urgent need to unite global efforts as an international community to save the planet and humanity, preserve the future of our children, and reduce the gap between the North and the South, Blanco continued.The Cuban Ambassador also noted Fidel's personal attention to China-Cuba relations.Fidel, on behalf of the historic leadership, took the initiative, during a mass rally on September 2, 1960, to consult the people and announce the sovereign decision to establish diplomatic relations with the Government of the People's Republic of China, making Cuba the first country in the Western Hemisphere to dare take that step, the ambassador said, switching his speech from Spanish to Chinese.Blanco added that it was Fidel who, with great frankness and courage, addressed the issue of the exclusion of the People's Republic of China and its admission to the United Nations in his speech before the United Nations on September 26, 1960.Fidel also consistently upheld the one-China principle and, through his speeches and reflections, condemned interference in China's internal affairs and attempts to undermine the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the People's Republic of China. At the same time, Fidel helped foster mutual interest between Latin America and the Caribbean and China.Moreover, Fidel instructed that the book, The Long March, an account of a great military feat by Red Army in 1930s whose 90th anniversary we are commemorating this year, be published. Fidel knew its history in great detail and regarded it as an inexhaustible source of inspiration, Blanco recalled.From Blanco's view, Fidel has helped forge a bond that today stands as an example of cooperation between a large country and a small one, based on equality and mutual respect.The diplomat said that today, the joint construction of a China-Cuba community with a shared future is an expression of the high-level of strategic trust achieved between "our countries and opens new opportunities to expand cooperation for the benefit of both our peoples.""One hundred years after his birth, Fidel Castro remains present in the memory of all those who are grateful to him and all those who defend just causes, both within and beyond Cuba," Blanco concluded.One of the reasons why Fidel is still relevant today is that while people commemorate him, they are also reaffirming the value of the bilateral friendship, which Fidel forged and helped strengthen.

Ma Hui, Vice-minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, gives a speech at the session in Beijing on August 13, 2026. Photo: Dong Feng/GT

Ma Hui, Vice-minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, said in his speech that Fidel was a founder of the Communist Party of Cuba and the socialist cause, and made significant contributions to Cuba's national independence and to international fairness and justice.Ma served as Chinese Ambassador to Cuba from 2021 to 2024.Ma said he visited on numerous occasions the Fidel Castro Center, which is located not far from the Chinese Embassy, as well as museums that feature Fidel."The more I learned about Comrade Fidel Castro, the more I was captivated by his noble character, outstanding qualities, and personal charisma," said Ma.Fidel visited China twice and warmly received several Chinese leaders on their visits to Cuba, making historic contributions to the development of China-Cuba relations. The Chinese people will never forget him, Ma said.In the current complex and evolving international landscape, China firmly supports Cuba in exploring a path of socialist development suited to its national conditions, firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding national sovereignty and security and opposing foreign interference, and stands ready to work together with Cuba and the wider international community to jointly uphold international fairness and justice, Ma stressed.