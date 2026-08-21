CHINA / DIPLOMACY
Chinese FM urges Japan's leaders to heed calls from Japanese lawmakers for improving bilateral ties
By Global Times Published: Aug 21, 2026 04:02 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

China on Friday urged Japan's leaders to listen to calls from lawmakers and other figures for improving bilateral relations, after reports said Japanese lawmakers from both ruling and opposition parties plan to visit China next week and said the current state of China-Japan relations is not in the interests of either side and they hope to play a role in improving bilateral ties.

China has taken note that some insightful figures from Japan's ruling and opposition parties are deeply concerned about the current state of China-Japan relations and hope to make efforts to put bilateral ties back on the right track, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Friday.

"We urge those in power in Japan to listen to and attach importance to these voices, abide by the principles set out in the four political documents between China and Japan, and take concrete actions to create the necessary conditions for normal exchanges between the two countries," Lin said.

Global Times


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