CHINA / SOCIETY
Explosion at residential community in East China causes injuries and damages surrounding buildings; investigation underway
By Global Times Published: Aug 21, 2026 08:33 PM
A screenshot from a video posted by netizens showing the suspected site of the explosion in Linyi, East China's Shandong Province. Photo: Screenshot from video posted by China News Service

A screenshot from a video posted by netizens showing the suspected site of the explosion in Linyi, East China's Shandong Province. Photo: Screenshot from video posted by China News Service

An explosion occurred at a single-story house in a residential community in Linyi, East China's Shandong Province, on Friday afternoon, causing injuries to people, according to a statement released by the Yihe fire department on Friday. 

The injured were taken to hospital for treatment and none are in life-threatening condition, the statement said. Police, fire and rescue, and emergency management authorities and other relevant departments rushed to the scene immediately to carry out rescue and emergency response operations.

Videos posted by netizens showed that several residential buildings in the community sustained varying degrees of damage, China News Service reported on Friday.

An investigation into the cause of the explosion is underway, while follow-up response and aftermath handling are proceeding in an orderly manner, according to the official statement.

Global Times 


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