Economic warfare and maximum pressure only further fuel conflicts, FM spokesperson responds to Bessent’s global warning on Iran financial ties

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

In response to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's global warning for countries to cut any financial ties with Iran or risk being cut off from the US dollar system, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a press briefing on Tuesday that China has repeatedly made clear its firm opposition to illegal unilateral sanctions that lack international law basis and are not authorized by the UN Security Council."Economic warfare and maximum‑pressure tactics do no help in resolving problems. They will only further fuel conflicts, trigger risk spillovers, disrupt global economic and financial order and impair the rights and interests of other countries," the spokesperson said.The top priority is to de‑escalate the situation and return to the track of dialogue and negotiation at an early date, Lin said, adding that China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its own legitimate rights and interests, Lin added.Global Times