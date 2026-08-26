Chinese consulate general to provide greatest aid to Chinese nationals killed in Russia's Amur Gas Chemical Complex fire that left 7 dead: consulate tells GT

A fire breaks out at the construction site of the Amur Gas Chemical Complex (AGCC) in Russia's Far Eastern Amur Oblast on August 25, 2026. Photo: screenshot from a video in report by the Xinhua News Agency

A fire at the construction site of the Amur Gas Chemical Complex (AGCC) in Russia's Far Eastern Amur Oblast has left seven people dead, including one Russian national and 6 Chinese nationals, while 152 people were injured and nine workers remain missing, according to the latest information released by the company on Wednesday. A staff member from the Chinese Consulate General in Khabarovsk told the Global Times that the consulate has not yet independently confirmed the company's reported figure and is awaiting further updates from a working group it has sent to the site.The consulate will also provide all possible assistance in handling matters related to the Chinese nationals who lost their lives in the incident, the staff member said.According to the latest AGCC release on its official website on Wednesday, the bodies of four Chinese nationals, all employees of a contractor, were found during search and rescue operations. The discovery brought the confirmed death toll to seven, including one Russian national and six Chinese nationals.The whereabouts of another nine Chinese nationals, also employees of a contractor, remain unknown, and search and rescue operations are continuing, the company release said.In a phone interview with the Global Times on Wednesday, a staff member from the Chinese Consulate General said the consulate's working group is continuing to follow developments.The staff member said the exact casualty figures were still being verified. Given the complexity of the situation at the site, the consulate is awaiting further information from its working group.The working group will also coordinate follow-up matters, while the consulate will make every effort to provide the greatest possible assistance to the Chinese nationals who lost their lives and related parties, according to the staff member.The company release said a total of 152 people had sought medical assistance following the incident. After medical examinations, 36 people were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity.The fire at the AGCC construction site has been extinguished, while specialists are completing the controlled burning of residual process gases. An examination of the accident site has also begun, according to the release.According to company's website, the AGCC is a joint venture company between SIBUR and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) for the production of polyethylene and polypropylene. The complex is capable of producing 2.3 million tons of polyethylene and 0.4 million tons of polypropylene per year.