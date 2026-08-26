China’s Xizang activates Level I emergency response after massive mudslide hits border port connecting Nepal

After a landslide emergency was reported in Gyirong County, Xigaze, Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on August 26, 2026, professional rescue forces from China Anneng rush to assist. Photo:VCG

Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Wednesday activated a Level I emergency response following a massive mudslide on the Nepal side that caused major casualties and people to go missing at Gyirong Port in Gyirong county in the region, according to local media reports.At around 10:30 am on August 26, 2026, a mudslide on the Nepal side caused severe casualties and left people unaccounted for at Gyirong border port in Gyirong county.In accordance with the emergency response plan for emergencies in the region, the emergency command department of the region decided to activate a Level I emergency response to the natural disaster for the region.The regional emergency command department has organized relevant departments and authorities at all levels to rapidly carry out search and rescue operations, provide medical treatment for the injured, relocate and resettle residents, and strengthen monitoring and early warning of secondary disasters.It also coordinated the allocation of emergency supplies, deployed rescue forces in advance, and made every effort to carry out rescue and disaster relief work.The National Commission for Disaster Prevention, Reduction and Relief and the Ministry of Emergency Management activated a Level II national emergency response for disaster relief.Based on factors including the severity of natural disasters and the needs of disaster relief efforts, China's national emergency response system for natural disaster relief is divided into four levels: Level I, Level II, Level III and Level IV. Level I is the highest level of response, according to the central government's website.