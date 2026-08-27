Chinese senior official meets with Japanese lawmakers, urges insightful figures to help steer relations onto right track

China-Japan Photo: VCG

Vice Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC) Lu Kang on Thursday met with a delegation of young Japanese lawmakers in Beijing, according to the website of the IDCPC. Lu said that Japanese lawmakers from both ruling and opposition parties have proposed visiting China, and it is hoped that insightful figures in Japanese political circles will work to help steer China-Japan relations back onto the right track.Lu noted that China-Japan relations are currently facing serious difficulties, and the root causes are clear. Major issues concerning history and the Taiwan region involve the political foundation of bilateral relations and the basic commitments of trust between the two countries, according to IDCPC.It is hoped that political parties and political figures across Japan will uphold integrity, urge Japan's authorities to abide by the principles set forth in the four political documents between China and Japan, truly learn from history, handle the Taiwan question in good faith and in practical accordance with the one-China principle, and take concrete actions to create conditions for China-Japan relations to overcome difficulties. Lu also reaffirmed China's position in response to relevant questions raised by the Japanese side.Isa Shinichi from the opposition Centrist Reform Alliance, who led the Japanese delegation, said that bilateral relations are of great significance to both countries, Asia and the wider world. The Japanese side is deeply concerned about the current difficult state of Japan-China relations and hopes to maintain communication with China to play a role in advancing the improvement of ties.When asked about the visit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday that the root cause of the serious difficulties in bilateral relations lies in the erroneous remarks and actions on Taiwan and in the fields of military and security made by those running the Japanese government.They should heed and value the voice of reason in Japan, do serious soul-searching, correct wrongdoings, abide by the four political documents, and safeguard the political foundation of China-Japan relations with concrete actions, said Lin.Global Times