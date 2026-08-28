On Taiwan question, Kiribati sets an example for Palau

One-China principle. Illustration: Liu Xiangya/GT

Two island countries in the South Pacific have recently shown sharply contrasting approaches toward Taiwan region: on one side, Kiribati has begun promoting constitutional amendments to enshrine its one-China position, seeking to prevent repeated fluctuations in its diplomatic stance; on the other side, Palau has insisted on allowing a "representative" from the Taiwan authorities to attend this year's Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting (PIFLM), continuing to maintain so-called "diplomatic ties." The one-China principle is a basic norm in international relations, a broad consensus of the international community, and, more importantly, the correct choice for countries seeking long-term development and national interests, whereas relying on "Taiwan independence" forces and engaging in diplomatic opportunism will ultimately prove self-defeating.The South Pacific region is one of the areas where the Taiwan authorities' so-called "diplomatic allies" are relatively concentrated. However, as the one-China principle becomes increasingly entrenched in international consensus, many countries have come to realize that maintaining ties with the Taiwan authorities runs against global trends and undermines their own national development and people's welfare. As a result, they have chosen to sever ties with the Taiwan authorities and establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China.As a country that has switched diplomatic recognition between the two sides of the Taiwan Straits, Kiribati's current government has drawn profound lessons from the painful consequences of diplomatic wavering. It has recently begun advancing a constitutional revision process, proposing to permanently prohibit future governments from establishing so-called "diplomatic relations" with Taiwan region through legal means. The relevant bill declares that maintaining ties with countries not recognized by the UN is "embarrassing" and like a poor marriage. The bill has received support from President Taneti Maamau.Years of wavering diplomacy have repeatedly placed Kiribati in awkward international situations and caused it to miss stable opportunities for development cooperation. The current push for constitutional amendment reflects what the government views as a strategic awakening - seeing the true nature of "Taiwan independence" and seeking to abandon short-sighted, opportunistic thinking.In contrast, Palau - one of the few remaining countries maintaining so-called "diplomatic relations" with Taiwan authorities - has insisted on Lin Chia-lung, head of Taiwan's so-called foreign affairs authorities, to attend the PIFLM held from August 30 to September 4. The underlying motivation is merely to obtain short-term gains from Taiwan authorities' so-called "financial aid", falling into the trap of "foreign policy driven by short-term benefits." However, this kind of "dependency diplomacy" is inherently unsustainable. What appears to be minor economic assistance comes at a heavy long-term cost. By disregarding the international consensus on the one-China principle, Palau repeatedly raises the Taiwan question, not only missing opportunities for cooperation with China in trade, tourism, infrastructure, and livelihoods, but also severely limiting its own integration into the Asia-Pacific development framework. This is a clear case of sacrificing the fundamental for the trivial.The "checkbook diplomacy" of the Taiwan island authorities is essentially a political trap. Its so-called "aid" is always accompanied by political constraints and cannot be compared with the broader framework of China's open, mutually beneficial cooperation with the world. At present, China continues to deepen cooperation with South Pacific island countries, providing support in infrastructure, marine resource development, and people's livelihoods, helping them address development challenges. Countries that persist in erroneous positions, cling to short-term gains, and isolate themselves from broader development opportunities not only violate basic norms of international relations but also harm their own long-term interests, ultimately narrowing their diplomatic space.Looking across the Asia-Pacific and the world, adherence to the one-China principle has become an irreversible trend of the times. In July this year, Papua New Guinea officially closed the Taiwan authorities' representative office in the country.Currently, 183 countries around the world have established formal diplomatic relations with China, while only 12 countries still maintain so-called "diplomatic relations" with the Taiwan authorities, a number that continues to decline. A gradual move toward zero is a historical inevitability. The Taiwan authorities' attempt to sustain so-called diplomatic ties through money politics is a futile effort against the tide of history. The one-China principle aligns with historical trends, the spirit of the times, and the interests of countries worldwide. As more countries recognize the fallacy of "Taiwan independence" and uphold the correct one-China approach, the space for separatist activity will continue to shrink. The ultimate collapse of "checkbook diplomacy" is inevitable, and the bright future of China's complete reunification will surely arrive as scheduled.The author is director of the Department of Foreign Relations Studies, Institute of Taiwan Studies, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn