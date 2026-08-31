Singapore’s emphasis on Chinese language could spark a broader cultural awakening across Asia

Chinese language. Illustration: Xia Qing/GT
Singapore's recent reaffirmation of its commitment to strengthening the status of Chinese language and rejecting a shift toward a monolingual society is by no means simply an exercise in cultural nostalgia or a return to the past. Rather, it is a highly pragmatic choice that reflects a keen understanding of the times. It clearly embodies a broader cultural reassessment and reshaping of identity taking place across Asian societies as the global order undergoes profound restructuring.
For decades, Singapore has placed English at the center of its linguistic landscape, using it as a key channel for connecting with the global economic and trade system and facilitating social mobility. While this may appear to be merely an evolution in one country's language policy, it is in fact a significant signal that East Asian and broader Asian civilizations are breaking free from outdated assumptions and rethinking the logic of development amid profound global changes.
For a long time, some countries and regions have been deeply influenced by a rigid assumption that English is the sole benchmark of modernity, internationalization and social progress, and that mastering English is equivalent to possessing a passport to the mainstream world. Under the influence of this mind-set, some societies once regarded their native languages and traditional cultures as constraints on modernization. In their wholehearted embrace of Western systems, they inadvertently weakened or even distanced themselves from their own cultural roots.
As a diverse immigrant society, Singapore achieved ethnic integration and efficient governance through the use of English, producing remarkable development outcomes. This also led society to take for granted that an English-dominated model was the optimal path for sustained development. Yet, after decades of development, the drawbacks of this one-dimensional choice have become increasingly apparent, most notably in the form of cultural hollowing-out and an increasingly blurred sense of identity.
Even with deep immersion in Western discourse and mastery of Western linguistic norms, the fact remains that Asian faces and an Asian cultural foundation have never enabled local people to truly become part of mainstream Western circles. Linguistic adaptation has never translated into a genuine sense of belonging. The development model built around English alone has gradually revealed clear limitations.
At its core, Singapore's evolving language strategy represents a recalibration of how modernization is understood, breaking with the singular worship of English as the supreme linguistic value. Reality has provided a new answer: An exclusively instrumental language can facilitate superficial communication and connectivity, but a society's or community's long-term foundation lies in the cultural depth, sense of identity and civilizational confidence rooted in its native language.
Behind this adjustment lies the inevitable consequence of changes in the global order and the rise of Asia. The voice of Asian civilizations is gradually returning to the global stage. The once overwhelmingly dominant, English-centered value system is beginning to loosen.
For Singapore, strengthening the status of Chinese language is not only an internal necessity for preserving the cultural roots of its Chinese community and addressing cultural hollowing-out; it is also a strategic choice to adapt proactively to the new global development landscape and leverage its geographical advantages. In a new era of cross-border cooperation, regional development and civilizational exchange, Chinese is no longer a marginalized ethnic language. It is becoming an important vehicle for connecting with East Asian markets, linking Asian civilizations and participating in global governance, combining profound cultural value with clear practical relevance in the contemporary world.
In fact, the evolution of Singapore's language policy is not an isolated case. It is a microcosm of broader intellectual trends unfolding across Asian societies. After decades of exploration, Asian countries are gradually moving beyond blind admiration for Western models and beginning to assess more rationally the value and strength of their own civilizations. Embracing the world and engaging with international rules has never required us to abandon our cultural roots. Likewise, valuing native languages and preserving national cultures is by no means synonymous with isolationism or reactionary conservatism. English remains an important tool for global communication, and its communicative and practical value is irreplaceable. But it is no longer the sole criterion by which the relative strength of civilizations can be judged or levels of development determined, nor is it an absolute measure of social progress.
The linguistic reassessment that has emerged in Singapore is now helping spark a broader cultural awakening across Asia. It signals the decline of a development narrative centered exclusively on the West and the arrival of a new era characterized by the coexistence of diverse civilizations and the renewed value of local cultures. The author is a professor at the Department of Chinese Language and Literature at Peking University. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn