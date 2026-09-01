China’s FM rejects ‘baseless’ claim insinuating involvement in Solomon Islands no-confidence motion

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Asked whether Chinese diplomats in the Solomon Islands had any contact with local politicians who were pushing for a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Matthew Wale, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated on Tuesday that China has always adhered to the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs and has never had, nor will it ever, interfere in the internal affairs of other countries in any way.In response to a claim reportedly made by New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters that "external forces" were involved in the move, which is seen as an insinuation against China, Guo said that the claims are baseless, and China always adheres to the principle of the "four fully respects" when developing relations with Pacific Island countries.China fully respects the sovereignty and independence of Pacific Island countries, fully respects their will, fully respects their ethnic and cultural traditions, and fully respects their efforts to seek strength through unity, according to the principle.

Global Times