CHINA / POLITICS
China is preparing 3rd batch of emergency aid to Nepal and will dispatch 2nd team of DNA experts: FM spokesperson
By Global Times Published: Sep 02, 2026 04:20 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun



"The second batch of emergency relief supplies from China arrived in Nepal's capital Kathmandu on Tuesday afternoon, along with five DNA identification experts to assist the Nepalese side, which expressed appreciation for China's additional emergency assistance and technical support," Chinese FM spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a press conference on Wednesday, adding that, in response to Nepal's needs, China is preparing a third batch of emergency relief supplies, including Bailey bridges, mortuary cabinets, epidemic prevention supplies and emergency communications equipment, and will also dispatch a second team of DNA identification experts.

Guo said China is maintaining close communication with the embassies of relevant countries in China,making joint efforts to locate missing people and handle follow-up matters after the disaster. Border residents and foreign nationals stranded in the affected area are leaving in an orderly manner through land and air ports.

As for what work China has done in terms of information notification regarding missing foreign nationals, Guo said China's Foreign Ministry specifically briefed the relevant foreign embassies in China on information about missing foreign nationals yesterday, and will maintain smooth communication with these embassies through various channels. Guo also said China attaches high importance to the safety of Chinese citizens and institutions in Nepal. It is working with the Nepalese side to do its utmost to search for missing Chinese citizens and has assisted a large number of Chinese citizens in safe evacuation. The Chinese Embassy in Nepal will continue to do all it can to provide assistance to Chinese citizens in need.

Global Times

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