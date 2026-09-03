China’s Ministry of Natural Resources conducts comprehensive marine geophysical survey in waters east of Taiwan island

Photo: Screenshot from the People’s Daily

A comprehensive marine geophysical survey was conducted in waters east of China’s Taiwan island by the Second Institute of Oceanography under the Ministry of Natural Resources between August 10 and 31 to gain a comprehensive understanding of the basic geological and seafloor tectonic characteristics of waters under China’s jurisdiction and to support natural resources management and the development of a “one map” system for territorial spatial planning, the People’s Daily reported on Thursday.The survey employed simultaneous, multidisciplinary methods, using technologies including multibeam sonar, multichannel seismic surveys, ocean-bottom seismic surveys, and gravity and magnetic measurements to collect fundamental data on the seafloor environment, including seabed topography, sedimentary strata, deep geological structures, and geophysical fields, according to the report.These basic seafloor environmental data will support research into the geological and geophysical characteristics of the seabed in the waters concerned. They also provide valuable data for geological research into seafloor sediments, tectonic structures, deep crustal architecture, and geodynamic evolution in waters east of Taiwan island. In addition, the data provide a scientific basis for China’s comprehensive management of the waters under its jurisdiction in the region, according to the People’s Daily.Global Times