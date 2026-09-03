China lodges strong protest with South Korea over erroneous move regarding Taiwan region

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

China has lodged a strong protest with the South Korean side, demanding that the relevant parties immediately correct their erroneous practices regarding China's Taiwan region, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry (FM) said on Thursday.Despite repeated objections, the organizer of the Gwangju Biennale in South Korea has stubbornly persisted in its erroneous approach, allowing China's Taiwan region to participate under a name that is completely inconsistent with its status, openly violating the one-China principle, FM spokesperson Guo Jiakun said."China firmly opposes this and has lodged a serious demarche with the South Korean side, demanding that the relevant parties immediately correct the erroneous practice. We hope the South Korean government will honor its political commitments, earnestly fulfill its responsibilities and uphold the one-China principle through concrete actions," Guo said.Guo made these remarks in response to a media inquiry over the Chinese curatorial team's decision to withdraw from the Gwangju Biennale in protest against the erroneous Taiwan-related practice, expressing strong opposition.He noted that the communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and South Korea clearly states that the South Korean government recognizes the government of the People's Republic of China as the sole legitimate government of China and respects the Chinese side's position that there is only one China and that Taiwan is part of China. Since the beginning of this year, the South Korean side has repeatedly made clear that its position of adhering to the one-China principle has not changed, Guo added.The spokesperson also pointed out that the DPP authorities have exploited cultural exchanges, conferences, exhibitions and other occasions to engage in political manipulation and make provocations in pursuit of "Taiwan independence." Their intentions are sinister and their tactics despicable, and their political schemes will not succeed, Guo stated.Global Times