CHINA / SOCIETY
'As long as there is a glimmer of hope, we will never give up': Chinese defense ministry spokesperson on Gyirong disaster relief
By Global Times Published: Sep 04, 2026 04:09 PM
Jiang Bin, a spokesperson for Chinese Defense Ministry

Jiang Bin, a spokesperson for Chinese Defense Ministry

As of Thursday, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force had deployed 726 personnel, 24 engineering vehicles, 60 sets of specialized equipment, as well as more than 20 helicopter and drone sorties to support rescue and relief operations following a mudslide disaster in Gyirong County, Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jiang Bin, a Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson, said on Friday.

The troops have carried out personnel search and rescue, road clearance, transportation and delivery, as well as medical and epidemic-prevention work, Jiang said when responding to a question on the military's participation in the disaster relief efforts.

They have cleared more than 13,900 cubic meters of mudslide debris, airlifted 77 rescuers and 1.23 tons of equipment and supplies to the core disaster-hit area, and provided medical services to more than 900 local residents and rescue personnel, Jiang said.

The mudslide from Nepal recently struck Gyirong County, causing major casualties and leaving people missing. Following the disaster, the PLA and the People's Armed Police Force immediately activated emergency response mechanisms and made all-out efforts to support local rescue and relief operations, according to Jiang.

Jiang said the armed forces remain on the front line of the rescue operation, racing against time to search for those still missing and minimize casualties to the greatest extent possible.

"As long as there is a glimmer of hope, we will never give up," Jiang said.

Global Times 


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