58 geological hazards identified along G216 rescue route after mudslide in China’s Xizang

Large machineries carry out operations in the disaster-stricken core area. Photo: Xinhua

After the August 26 mudslide hit Gyirong Port in Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, local authorities conducted a comprehensive inspection of geological disaster-prone sites in the Gyirong Port area.As of September 2, authorities had carried out a special inspection along the G216 rescue route, identifying 58 geological disaster hazards, including seven high-risk, 39 medium-risk and 12 low-risk sites.They also completed hazard inspections and risk assessments in three affected villages, identified sites for two temporary emergency shelters, and provided guidance on the construction of emergency evacuation facilities.As of 6:00 pm Friday, the mudslide had left 31 people dead and 531 missing, CCTV News reported.Global Times