Exclusive: Chinese side shares monitoring info linked to mudslide with Nepal on daily basis, Chinese embassy tells GT

An aerial drone photo shows road clearance and repair operations underway at the core area of the mudslide-hit Gyirong Port in Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, September 2, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

The Chinese side shares relevant monitoring information with Nepal on a daily basis, with hydrological information provided through a daily special briefing mechanism, the Global Times learned from the Chinese Embassy in Nepal on Sunday regarding the latest progress in disaster relief efforts after the recent mudslide disaster.Chinese meteorological authorities are working closely with their Nepalese counterparts to develop a Nepal-customized version of China's intelligent meteorological early warning system MAZU, providing support for emergency rescue and post-disaster recovery efforts, the embassy said.It noted that relevant updates are currently being issued on a daily basis, and in the event of an emergency, the Chinese side will promptly issue an early warning to Nepal.The mudslide, triggered by a high-altitude glacier collapse in Nepal, struck Gyirong Port on the China-Nepal border in Xizang region on August 26.Global Times