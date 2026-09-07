CHINA / DIPLOMACY
China hopes countries play positive role in maintaining peace, FM says after Teodoro links US-South Korea drill cuts to China
By Global Times Published: Sep 07, 2026 03:53 PM
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

When asked to comment on reports that Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro claimed that China could see recent cuts to US-South Korean military exercises as an opportunity to reassert itself in the so-called "Indo-Pacific" region, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday that China has always been committed to maintaining peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region and does not seek confrontation between major powers. She added that China hopes relevant countries will also play a positive role in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Global Times
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