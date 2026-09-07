Male passenger dies after jumping onto tracks, being struck by train arriving at Nanning Railway Station

(File) Passengers on a platform at Nanning Railway Station in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on January 14, 2025. Photo: IC

A male passenger died after suddenly jumping onto the tracks and being struck by an arriving train at Nanning Railway Station in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday morning, according to the station's official Sina Weibo account.At 9:35 am on Monday, an adult male passenger on platform 9 of Nanning Railway Station suddenly jumped onto the tracks. Train C8668, which was slowing down as it approached the platform, immediately applied its emergency brakes but was unable to stop in time because of the short distance and collided with the passenger, according to the statement.Station staff immediately activated an emergency response plan and contacted the 120 emergency medical service and 119 fire and rescue authorities to carry out on-site rescue operations.Medical personnel arrived at around 9:50 am and provided emergency treatment to the passenger. At 10:24 am, he was confirmed to have no signs of life.Train C8668 resumed service at 10:56 am, the statement said.Global Times