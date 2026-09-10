CHINA / DIPLOMACY
China reaches out to Nepal at the earliest opportunity to support emergency disaster response: FM
By Global Times Published: Sep 10, 2026 03:39 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun


When asked if China had received a request for assistance from Nepal following the mudslide disaster, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Thursday that following the disaster, while urgently carrying out rescue and relief efforts at home, China reached out to Nepal at the earliest opportunity to offer assistance and support Nepal's emergency disaster response. 

As a traditional friendly neighbor, China stands ready to provide assistance within its capacity for Nepal's post-disaster reconstruction in accordance with Nepal's needs. Guo said it is believed that under the leadership of the Nepalese government, the Nepalese people will overcome the disaster and rebuild their homes at the earliest possible date.

Global Times
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