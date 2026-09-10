Foreign cargo ship fire in Qingdao leaves 25 dead, emergency response mechanism activated

Photo: Xinhua

Twenty-five people died after a foreign cargo ship caught fire while undergoing repairs at Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Co., LTD in Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province, CCTV News reported on Thursday.The fire broke out at around 11:15 am on Thursday while the cargo ship was undergoing maintenance at the shipyard, which is affiliated with China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).There were 42 people on board at the time. Twelve were safely evacuated, while five others were injured and taken to hospital. Their vital signs are currently stable. Another 25 people were initially reported missing, the report said.The open flames were extinguished at around 2:30. As of 7:24 pm, all 25 people who had been reported missing had been found, and all showed no signs of life, according to CCTV News.Following the accident, authorities in Shandong Province and Qingdao city immediately activated an emergency response mechanism. Emergency management, fire and rescue, public security, health and industrial authorities were mobilized to carry out rescue operations.The company, founded in 1898, is a unit administered by China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited. The company owns a number of specialized subsidiaries and focuses primarily on shipbuilding, while also developing complementary businesses in ship repair, offshore engineering, specialized vessels and craft, and specialized equipment.Global Times