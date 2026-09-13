HYROX organizer disinfects course after female athlete suffers severe fecal incontinence mid-race at Beijing competition

Photo: online screenshot

The organizer of HYROX, a global indoor fitness race, issued a statement on Saturday night confirming that a major cleanup operation was launched during the HYROX Beijing competition after an athlete suffered severe fecal incontinence mid-race — and kept going all the way to the finish line.Footage shared widely across social media platforms showed the competitor continuing through demanding stations — including burpee broad jumps — despite visible contamination.While initial online commentary praised the athlete's resolve, public discussions then turned to outrage over health risks for fellow competitors.Critics pointed out that subsequent participants were forced to come into contact with contaminated rubber mats, sled handles, and running tracks. Many emphasized that while endurance sports often celebrate athletes who push through physical pain, uncontrollable biological contamination creates a severe public health hazard on shared indoor equipment.Questions also mounted over event officiating. Some argued that race regulations already impose strict time penalties for minor offenses like spitting, leading many in the fitness community to question why the organizers failed to pull the athlete from the course or immediately pause competition in the affected zones.Some event participants demanded an apology and a possible refund.In their statement on Weibo, organizer of the event confirmed that contaminated equipment was removed, affected race lanes were closed for sanitation, and carpet replacement and deep-cleaning procedures were scheduled overnight. However, the statement did not include an apology to participants.The German-founded HYROX series, a standardized indoor endurance test combining running with functional strength stations, is set to wrap up its Beijing leg on Sunday.Global Times