US attempts to blame China for Jordan base attack with unsubstantiated satellite image allegations; expert says accusation flimsy

Jordanian air defenses reportedly intercept missiles launched from Iran, as seen from the Israeli side of the Jordan Valley, on September 9, 2026. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that they had launched missiles at a US base in Al-Azraq in Jordan, in response to US attacks on Iranian oil tankers. Photo: VCG

A Wall Street Journal report on Saturday alleged that Iran acquired high-resolution satellite images from Chinese entities before an attack that killed three US soldiers in Jordan. A Chinese military expert called the attempt to link Chinese entities to the attack flimsy, saying US officials are seeking excuses for setbacks in the conflict with Iran.Citing an unnamed US official, the report claimed that before Iran carried out its attack that killed three US troops in July, Tehran acquired high-resolution satellite images of the base in Jordan from Chinese entities.It quoted officials as describing the alleged connection as the clearest evidence so far of Chinese support for Iran during the US-Iran conflict.However, the report acknowledged that US officials declined to identify the Chinese entities that allegedly supplied the imagery to Iran and did not allege direct involvement by China.The officials also claimed that senior US officials had raised the imagery linked to the July 17 attack with their Chinese counterparts, who rejected the allegations and demanded proof, according to the report.The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not address the specific allegations, the newspaper said. Embassy spokesperson Liu Chang said unnamed critics were "maliciously linking and smearing other countries" by exploiting the conflict, and said China's cooperation with Iran complied with international law.The allegations concern an Iranian ballistic missile attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in northeastern Jordan. According to the Wall Street Journal, missiles struck a housing area where US troops were sleeping, killing three soldiers and wounding four others, who were medically evacuated. Iran also targeted manned and unmanned aircraft at the base, the report claimed, citing other US officials.The US accusations do not hold up, Song Zhongping, a Chinese military affairs expert, told the Global Times on Sunday. High-resolution satellite images of specific locations are readily available commercially, including from companies in the US, and some European countries, he said.The availability of such images does not mean that the companies supplying them support Iranian attacks on US forces, Song said.By alleging Chinese entities linked to the conflict without substantiating the allegations, US officials are seeking to shift responsibility for their own military setbacks, Song said. After accusing Russia of providing intelligence to Iran, they are now directing similar accusations at China, he added.The US should examine the effectiveness of its own intelligence gathering and combat capabilities rather than blame other countries for allegedly assisting Iran, Song said.The report comes against the backdrop of US sanctions targeting companies including Chinese firms over alleged dealings with Iran. The Trump administration imposed sanctions on several Chinese companies in May, alleging that supplying satellite imagery to Iran "threatens American and partner personnel," according to the Wall Street Journal.Asked on August 25 about new US sanctions related to Iran targeting entities, individuals and vessels, including on some Chinese firms, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun reiterated China's position on its cooperation with Iran."China's cooperation with Iran is conducted within the framework of international law, thus should not be disrupted. China is closely following the developments, and will do everything necessary to firmly safeguard its rights and interests," Guo said.