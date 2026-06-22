China hopes both sides strive for positive progress in talks: FM on Iran, US establish communication line to safeguard shipping through Hormuz

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

China supports the mediation efforts made by Pakistan, Qatar and other parties, and hopes that both Iran and the US will sustain the momentum of negotiations, continue to work towards each other, and strive for positive progress in the talks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday, in response to an inquiry that mediated by Pakistan and Qatar, Iran and the US reached a consensus on Monday to establish communication line to safeguard shipping through Hormuz Strait and de-escalating the conflict in Lebanon.Global Times