China informs foreign embassies of DNA collection procedures: FM on rescue efforts following mudslide in Xizang

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

When asked about the search and rescue efforts for foreign nationals missing in the mudslide in Xizang, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday that China has informed the relevant foreign embassies in China of the procedures for collecting DNA samples from the families of the missing individuals. If the remains of foreign victims are found and their identities confirmed, the relevant embassies will be promptly notified of the arrangements for handling the aftermath. Xizang has also set up a hotline for the families of missing foreign nationals to provide timely assistance, the spokesperson added.Global Times