China to launch first ethnic unity publicity week under Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law, starting from Sept. 16 

A performance is staged at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Zhaosu Tianma cultural tourism festival in Zhaosu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 20, 2026. The 2026 Zhaosu Tianma cultural tourism festival kicked off here on Saturday. (Photo: Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

China will hold its first national publicity week on ethnic unity and progress since the new law promoting ethnic unity took effect, with activities ranging from youth exchanges and legal education to exhibitions and public events in major cities.The Ethnic Unity and Progress Publicity Week will run from September 21 to 27 under the theme "Promoting ethnic unity and progress, advancing on the journey toward national rejuvenation," officials from central government departments and the Beijing municipal government said at a media briefing in Beijing on Tuesday.The week was established under the Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law, which designates the fourth week of September each year for nationwide public education activities. Adopted by the National People's Congress on March 12, the law took effect on July 1.As China's fundamental law governing ethnic affairs, the legislation is intended to strengthen law-based governance and promote unity and common prosperity among the country's 56 ethnic groups, according to the Xinhua News Agency.The main event will be held on September 21 at the former site of the National Mongolian and Tibetan School in Beijing, now serving as Chinese National Community Experience Museum.Seminars on ethnic theory and policy will also be held by research institutes during the event week. Legal education will be another major part of the campaign. Lecturers will explain the new law to government officials and people working in education, culture, publicity and legal affairs, as well as representatives from ethnic minority communities and religious circles. Local authorities will also distribute posters, handbooks and short videos and provide legal consultations at the community level.Public activities will be concentrated in 10 cities: Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Wuhan, Harbin, Hohhot, Nanning, Urumqi, Yinchuan and Lhasa. Exhibitions, performances, sports events and interactive programs will be held in public spaces including subway stations, buses, parks and cultural squares.Schools will organize activities through classes, assemblies and student organizations, while youth groups will send volunteers to communities to provide public services and take part in cultural programs. Museums, libraries, cultural centers and intangible cultural heritage venues will also host exhibitions and performances.