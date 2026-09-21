Japan’s introduction of Typhon intermediate-range missile system another indication of its accelerating ‘remilitarization’: Chinese FM

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

China has repeatedly lodged strong protests with Japan through diplomatic channels and recently delivered a diplomatic note reiterating its solemn position, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday when asked to confirm and elaborate on China's recent concerns to Japan over Russia's remarks on the US deployment of the Typhon intermediate-range missile system in Japan.The remarks came after Russia urged Japan to take seriously the September 3 protest note over the deployment of US Typhon ground-based systems designed to launch intermediate-and shorter-range missiles, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on September 18, according to TASS."Russia sent a protest note to the Japanese side in Moscow and Tokyo on September 3 over the deployment on Kyushu of US Typhon ground-based systems designed to launch intermediate-and shorter-range missiles," the diplomat said in a commentary. "The note specifically stressed that Tokyo had once again taken this step despite repeated Russian demarches expressing concern over threats to national security, regional peace and stability arising from the deployment of these weapons on the Japanese archipelago," per TASS.Guo noted that the Typhon intermediate-range missile system is a strategic offensive weapon. Japan's introduction of the system is another indication of its accelerating 'remilitarization,' which increases the risks of military confrontation and an arms race, threatens strategic balance and regional stability, and undermines the legitimate security interests of neighboring countries. The international community is highly vigilant over this, and people in several Asian countries have spoken out against it.This year marks the 80th anniversary of the opening of the Tokyo Trial. China urges Japan to deeply reflect on its history of aggression, heed the calls of regional countries and stop pursuing any attempt at "remilitarization," Guo added.Global Times