Heavy rains trigger flooding in Bangkok, disrupting tourist plans amid traffic congestion; Chinese Embassy in Thailand issues notice

People hail a public bus on a flooded road in Ramkhamhaeng district in Bangkok on September 27, 2026, after downpours have been sweeping through many areas in Thailand in recent days. Photo: VCG

As persistent downpours have been sweeping through many areas in Thailand in recent days, with capital Bangkok and surrounding areas particularly affected, Bangkok authorities declared the city a disaster-affected zone and activated flood response measures, while the Chinese Embassy in Thailand urged Chinese nationals in the country to take precautions due to the heavy rain and flooding.According to a statement released by the Chinese Embassy in Thailand on Saturday, Thailand's meteorological department issued a heavy rainfall alert that from Saturday to Sunday, the central region of Thailand, including Bangkok and surrounding areas, may face heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, urging the public to remain alert for possible flooding caused by continued downpours.The authorities in Bangkok declared a flood disaster across the Thai capital on Saturday after almost 48 hours of heavy rain left homes, shops and roads waterlogged and residents wading through deep water, The Straits Times reported on Saturday.This is usually one of the busiest times for Thailand's tourism industry, with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expecting about 250,000 Chinese tourists to visit during the extended Golden Week travel period from September 25 to October 7, Thailand Business News reported.However, almost continuous rain since the afternoon of Thursday has swelled Bangkok's network of canals, sending murky water into surrounding homes, restaurants, shops and alleyways, according to The Straits Times.A Chinese tourist surnamed He who arrived in Bangkok on Thursday evening told the Global Times on Sunday that since the city was flooded, transportation was paralyzed and deep water covered roads in many areas, making it impossible to visit any tourist attractions. She said she had no choice but to urgently change her flight and return to China on Saturday evening.According to He, while heavy rain caused severe traffic congestion in Bangkok on Friday, the roads were not flooded, and while public transportation was still operating, an 18-kilometer taxi ride took two hours.However, when she woke up early on Saturday, she found that main roads were flooded. She could not get a taxi, and eventually took an expensive hotel shuttle bus to the airport. Fortunately, she happened to be staying at a hotel near the airport, He told the Global Times.The Tourist Police Command in coordination with the TAT have established an operations center to resolve the situation, using the Tourist Police hotline 1155 as a 24-hour channel to report incidents and coordinate tourist assistance, alongside the Tourist Assistance Center (TAC), until the situation stabilizes, according to Thairath News.Thai Airways International said it would allow one travel date change until Tuesday for passengers affected by flooding in Bangkok and surrounding areas, the Bangkok Post reported on Saturday.The Chinese Embassy in Thailand on Saturday reminded Chinese nationals in Thailand and those planning to visit the country in the near future to enhance their safety awareness, closely monitor weather and road conditions, and make proper preparations for flood prevention and waterlogging risks.