Chinese FM spokesperson urges the Philippines to immediately stop infringement and provocations in response to Manila's harassment claims

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun on Tuesday condemned Philippine aircraft and vessels for intruding into airspace and waters under China's jurisdiction in the South China Sea, saying China's military and coast guard had acted legitimately in accordance with law.Responding to a question from AFP about accusations from the Philippines that China's military and coast guard had harassed Filipino government aircraft and boats in two areas of the South China Sea, Guo said China has sovereignty over Huangyan Dao and Nansha Qundao, including Zhongye Dao and Tiexian Jiao, as well as their adjacent waters, and has sovereign rights and jurisdiction over relevant waters.The scope of Philippine territory is defined by several international treaties, while China's Huangyan Dao and Nansha Qundao lie beyond that scope, Guo said."Over the past few days, Philippine aircraft and vessels have intruded into airspace and waters under China's jurisdiction without China's permission, disrupting China's normal law enforcement operations," the spokesperson said.He noted that the actions constituted "a serious violation of China's sovereignty and jurisdiction" and a "deliberate attempt to undermine peace and stability in the South China Sea.""It's fully legitimate and justified for the Chinese military and coast guard to respond by taking measures in accordance with law," Guo said.China firmly opposes any actions by the Philippines that undermine China's sovereignty and rights and interests, and will continue to take necessary measures to firmly safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea, according to the spokesperson."The Philippine side should immediately stop its infringement and provocations," Guo said.The Chinese People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command on Saturday expelled a Philippine C-208 aircraft that illegally intruded into the territorial airspace over China's Huangyan Dao without approval from the Chinese government, Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday.