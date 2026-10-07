Photo: Jun Zhengping

Television host Kevin Tsai from the island of Taiwan has drawn backlash after appearing at a Taipei mayoral campaign event for Puma Shen, a die-hard supporter of "Taiwan independence." In its latest commentary, Jun Zhengping, a Sina Weibo account affiliated with the People's Liberation Army Daily, said that those who profit from opportunities on the Chinese mainland while cozying up to "Taiwan independence" forces will eventually find themselves on the wrong side of history and pay a price they can ill afford.According to previous reports by Taiwan media, Kevin Tsai was spotted in the front row at the launch of DPP Taipei mayoral candidate Shen's campaign headquarters in Taipei on October 4. Wearing a hat and a black face mask, Tsai was seen waving cheering sticks during the event.Responding to the attention surrounding his appearance, Tsai's agent said he was considering interviewing both candidates in the Taipei mayoral race and therefore wanted to learn as much as possible about their backgrounds and views.Jun Zhengping issued a comment on Tuesday that recently, a public figure from Taiwan came under intense public criticism for appearing at an event in support of Shen, whom the statement described as a die-hard "Taiwan independence" separatist. In response to the controversy, some people on and off the island have sought to brush aside the criticism by urging others "not to read too much into it," while the person involved has yet to give a clear and unequivocal response.Not everything leaves room for ambiguity. Shen's actions and political stance are well known. "Taiwan independence" forces are enemies of the Chinese people, and "Taiwan independence" separatists are betrayers of the Chinese nation. This is a matter of fundamental principle that leaves no room for ambiguity, nor does it allow anyone to sit on the fence or shift positions according to circumstances, said Jun Zhengping.Those who attempt to blur the line between right and wrong through rhetorical maneuvering — profiting from opportunities on the Chinese mainland while at the same time cozying up to "Taiwan independence" forces — will eventually find themselves on the wrong side of history and pay a price they can ill afford, it noted.Chinese police said Shen has not only long advocated separatism but also, with the support of external forces, pushed forward a series of concrete "Taiwan independence" agendas. The Chongqing police has received a large number of public tips related to Shen during the investigation, according to reports from China Central Television (CCTV).He has not only long advocated separatism but also, with the support of external forces, pushed forward a series of concrete "Taiwan independence" agendas. Among his actions, the most widely known is the founding of the "Kuma Academy" in Taiwan in 2021, where he spread false claims that the Chinese mainland would "reunify Taiwan by force" at a certain time and pledged to train three million so-called "warriors" to "defend Taiwan" within three years, according to CCTV.The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council has classified the academy as a "Taiwan independence base," describing it as an organization systematically cultivating violent separatists under the backing of the DPP authorities and external forces.Global Times