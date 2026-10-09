China rebuts US allegations of China-linked hacking activities, urges it to abandon double standards, political manipulation on cybersecurity: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

China firmly opposes and combats hacking activities in accordance with law, while also firmly opposing the spread of false information and the creation of various kinds of noise for political purposes, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday.Mao made the remarks at a regular press conference in response to a question about US Justice Department officials claiming they are seizing seven internet domains allegedly linked to Chinese hackers accused of attempting to infiltrate critical infrastructure systems in the US and other countries."Safeguarding cybersecurity is a common concern of both China and the US," Mao said.China urged the US to abandon double standards and political manipulation, engage with China through dialogue and consultation on an equal footing, jointly address cybersecurity risks, and work toward building peaceful, stable and mutually respectful China-US cyber relations.Global Times