Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

AI should be used for good and to advance human progress, not to distort historical truth or whitewash Japan's wartime aggression, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday.The remarks were made after reports show that Japanese right-wing forces have been feeding major international AI models falsified historical data on WW II, leading some models to generate responses reflecting a clearly distorted view of history, including examples like referring to the Marco Polo Bridge Incident as a "Sino-Japanese military conflict," downplaying the Nanjing Massacre as the "Fall of Nanjing," and whitewashing Japan's invasion of Southeast Asia as "concern for southern resources."The evidence of Japan's militarist aggression is irrefutable and cannot be denied. Using new technologies to "poison" data is a new tactic employed by Japan's right-wing forces to distort and whitewash its history of aggression, with the aim to distort global public understanding of WW II history and clear public opinion hurdles for Japan to break free from the constraints of the postwar order and accelerate its "remilitarization," Mao said.The underhanded and malicious maneuvers by Japan's right-wing forces seriously hurt the feelings of the people of countries that suffered from Japanese aggression and constitute a blatant affront to human conscience. The international community must remain vigilant and work together to resist such efforts, Mao stated.Global Times